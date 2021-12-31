Sunderland city centre pub opening times on New Year's Day 2022

So, if you haven’t overdone it on New Year’s Eve, here is a list of the Sunderland city centre pubs we managed to contact and when they are open.

Some of the bars do not have set closing times. Those not on the list were unable to get back to us.

Have a good time, but please be sensible.

All of these pubs are open on New Year's Day. Check our list for times.

The Albert, Fawcett Street. CLOSED.

The Beehive, Crowtree Road. 12am – 12/2am.

Chaplin’s, Stockton Road. 11am – 12am.

Cooper Rose, Albion Place CLOSED until January 25.

The Ship Isis on Silksworth Row is open.

The Dun Cow, High Street West. 12pm – 11pm.

Engine Room, High Street West. CLOSED.

Fitzgerald’s, Green Terrace. CLOSED.

Gatsby, Derwent Street. 9.30am until late.

Chaplin's will be open during normal Saturday hours.

Glitterball, Park Lane. 8pm – 3am.

The Greens, Low Row. Open from 12pm.

Halo, Low Row. 11am – 1am.

Hidden, Green Terrace. Open from 12pm.

Ivy House, Worcester Terrace. 12pm – 12am. Live music at 5pm.

Museum Vaults, Silksworth Row. CLOSED.

Old Vestry, Fawcett Street. Open from 1pm.

The Peacock, 287 High Sreet West. CLOSED.

The Pickle, Vine Place. 5pm – 3am (discounted drinks are on offer to hospitality industry workers).

Port of Call, Park Lane. 11am – late.

Sam’s Bar. Sunniside. 2pm until late.

Ship Isis, Silksworth Row. 12pm – 11pm.

Ttonic, Vine Place. 11am – 3am.

2 Church Lane, opposite the Empire Theatre. Open from 12pm.

Vesta Tilley’s, High Street West. 11am – 12am.

Victors, Low Low. 12pm – 1am.

