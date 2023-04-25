The first customers can enter the new store in the Dalton Park shopping centre at 9am on Friday, April 28. An announcement in February set an opening date of May 5, but that has now been brought forward by seven days.

The shop’s opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 9am to 8pm; Sundays, 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch will occupy more than 25,000 square feet and is attached to Morrison’s supermarket. The Range will provide the usual goods customers have come to expect from their shops, in addition to a dedicated outdoor garden centre and an Iceland Foods department.

Customers can enter the new store at Dalton Park from 9am on Friday, April 28.

The new store has created 42 new jobs, which the company hopes will boost the local economy. Departments include home décor, with cleaning essentials, a patio selection, kitchenware and soft furnishings also on offer.

The Range tole the Echo that “there’s something for everyone, regardless of style and budget”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offers exclusive to the Dalton Park outlet include 20% discount on arts and crafts materials, solar lighting and selected curtains, alongside products such as MyKitchen Airfryers for under £35. The offers will end on Sunday, May 14.

A spokesperson said: “Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store.

“From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.”

Dalton Park has welcomed a number of new retailers in recent months, including Crew Clothing, Skechers and Dune. Meanwhile, Radley, Clarks and Levi’s have all moved into larger premises there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shopping outlet announced in January that 2022 had been a record year for sales there. Like-for-like sales across the year were up 14.5% compared to 2019, which was the last comparable year due to the pandemic.

The shopping outlet has bounced back better than expected since covid restrictions were lifted.