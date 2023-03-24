Dalton Park donates more than £6,500 to Great North Air Ambulance Service

Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination has donated £6,516 to the charity following a four-year fundraising partnership.

Funds have been raised through collection points in stores, the Giving Well in the centre of the mall and donations at special events.

The service, which provides pioneering pre-hospital care to emergency patients across the region and rescues hundreds of severely injured or ill people every year is not funded by the NHS and relies entirely on the generosity of the public and organisations such as Dalton Park.

Richard Kaye and Sophie Snowdon with GNAAS mascot Miles the Bear

‘Proud to contribute’

Centre manager Richard Kaye said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with the inspirational people at the Great North Air Ambulance Service and our stores, and shoppers, have been hugely supportive in our efforts.

“The Great North Air Ambulance Service receives thousands of call outs and saves countless lives every year and we’re proud to contribute to their cause.”

GNAAS regional fund-raising lead Sophie Snowdon thanked staff for their support: “Dalton Park has provided invaluable support, both in raising funds and increasing awareness, over the last four years and we are extremely grateful to the team,” she said.

“It is now time to hand over the reins to another charity so they can benefit from this amazing opportunity.

“We want to thank Dalton Park for everything and look forward to working with them on other projects in the coming months.”

The centre is gearing up to announce a new charity of the year shortly, following a rigorous application and selection process.