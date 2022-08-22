Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Dalton Park, in Murton, welcomed footwear and accessory brand Dune London, while existing store Radley London moved into a larger premises at the outlet centre.

The opening of Dune London created six permanent jobs while four new roles have been created with the expansion of the Radley London store.

Placemaking, Marketing & Communications Manager Sophie Robinson is excited for the future of Dalton Park.

Dune London has opened its doors at Dalton Park

She said: “It’s been a really exciting summer at Dalton Park with new retailers joining our fashionable line-up and existing brands taking up more space to expand their product offering. Providing our guests more choice and promoting great quality and value is our main aim as we continue to bring well-known brands to the North East.

“The future is certainly looking bright here at Dalton Park and we wish the two brands the very best of luck in their first summer of trading and beyond!”

As part of their opening celebrations, Dune London and Dalton Park hosted an exclusive VIP and influencer preview evening on Thursday 18th August, with

Inside the new Dune London store

the fun extended across the weekend with goody bag giveaways and free shoe prizes up for grabs.

Dune London’s store manager Kerry Herriot added “We’re thrilled to open our first outlet store at Dalton Park, bringing our trend-led women’s and men’s footwear ranges, together with our bags and accessory collections. We’ve had some lovely feedback from shoppers across our opening weekend and with a queue out the door for our launch event, I think this is a sign of brilliant things to come.”

Radley London has expanded its Dalton Park premises