Watch as work starts on Sunderland's new Vaux housing development
Work has started on Sunderland’s new Vaux housing development.
The 132 new homes will be the first of 1,000 properties that will be built across the Riverside Sunderland site.
The Vaux scheme – which will be a mix of apartments, townhouses and maisonettes- will be built by Tolent and is the first of four new residential communities being built that will eventually provide city centre housing for up to 2,500 residents.
Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see work get started on these new homes, which will help us to build a larger residential community in the city centre, in turn, driving more footfall and spend in the area by day and night.
“These homes will be truly trailblazing too – made sustainably and able to support people to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. It’s a real statement development in lots of ways and one we’re proud to be leading."
The Vaux neighbourhood will also be the site of the Expo Sunderland in 2024, showcasing the homes of the future and the aspirational lifestyle that Sunderland will provide.
The first homes will be completed by Tolent towards the end of 2023.