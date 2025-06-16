“I’m really looking forward to visiting the new store, I’ve missed it since it closed” - the words of Echo reader Jean Hall reacting to the news Home Bargains have opened a new supersized store at Washington Galleries Retail Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old store temporarily closed in February, but after being expanded to now include the former Halfords site, Home Bargains store manger Simon Harle has promised “double the size means double the deals.

The new store features a much larger and wider range of goods. | Neil Fatkin

News of the new store has certainly gone down well with shoppers after opening its doors to customers on Saturday (June 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Tansey said: “I love Home Bargains me”, whilst Pauline Hughes simply said: “I love this store”.

Responding to the news on social media, Andrea Jopling said: “I can’t wait to go shopping there. I’ve missed this shop.”

Anne Twine said: “I’ve been using the new Home Bargains on Leechmere Road and the Houghton one too. Fab shops.”

Valerie Anderson added: “The new store is massive.”

Read More 15 fantastic photographs as we enjoy a sneak peek around the new supersized Home Bargains store at the Galleries

Whilst the new store boasts a much larger chilled and frozen food section, garden furniture, and a much bigger pet care section, a number of people responding to the Echo story on social media were disappointed the new store doesn’t have a cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Mont said: “What a shame there is nowhere at the new store to sit and have a cup of tea.”

Kathy Calvesbert replied: “I know, I thought thought a cafe would have been added.”

Alan Hudson added: “Pity the new store doesn’t have a bakery.”

With the store already proving to be popular with shoppers, a number of our readers also expressed concerns over parking.

Christine Fisher said: “Unfortunately the car park is going to be like the M25 at rush hour.”