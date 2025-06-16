I've missed it since it closed - readers react to Washington's new supersized Home Bargains
The old store temporarily closed in February, but after being expanded to now include the former Halfords site, Home Bargains store manger Simon Harle has promised “double the size means double the deals.
News of the new store has certainly gone down well with shoppers after opening its doors to customers on Saturday (June 14).
Jim Tansey said: “I love Home Bargains me”, whilst Pauline Hughes simply said: “I love this store”.
Responding to the news on social media, Andrea Jopling said: “I can’t wait to go shopping there. I’ve missed this shop.”
Anne Twine said: “I’ve been using the new Home Bargains on Leechmere Road and the Houghton one too. Fab shops.”
Valerie Anderson added: “The new store is massive.”
Whilst the new store boasts a much larger chilled and frozen food section, garden furniture, and a much bigger pet care section, a number of people responding to the Echo story on social media were disappointed the new store doesn’t have a cafe.
Jan Mont said: “What a shame there is nowhere at the new store to sit and have a cup of tea.”
Kathy Calvesbert replied: “I know, I thought thought a cafe would have been added.”
Alan Hudson added: “Pity the new store doesn’t have a bakery.”
With the store already proving to be popular with shoppers, a number of our readers also expressed concerns over parking.
Christine Fisher said: “Unfortunately the car park is going to be like the M25 at rush hour.”