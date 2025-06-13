15 fantastic photographs as we enjoy a sneak peek around the new supersized Home Bargains store at the Galleries

Published 13th Jun 2025, 17:15 BST

The new supersized Home Bargains store at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington is set to open its doors to customers tomorrow (June 14) and we’ve been enjoying a sneak peek preview.

After taking over the adjoining former Halfords store, the new store has more than doubled in size giving customers even more opportunities to bag themselves a bargain.

Check out the following 15 fantastic photographs showing what the new store has to offer.

1. New Home Bargains

A new supersized Home Bargains is set to open in Washington. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin

The new store offers a much larger selection of frozen and chilled food.

2. Frozen food

The new store offers a much larger selection of frozen and chilled food. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin

The new store has a much wider range of pet care products.

3. Pet products

The new store has a much wider range of pet care products. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin

The new store features an aisle of Star Buy bargains of the week.

4. Grab yourself a bargain

The new store features an aisle of Star Buy bargains of the week. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin

