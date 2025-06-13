After taking over the adjoining former Halfords store, the new store has more than doubled in size giving customers even more opportunities to bag themselves a bargain.
Check out the following 15 fantastic photographs showing what the new store has to offer.
1. New Home Bargains
A new supersized Home Bargains is set to open in Washington. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin
2. Frozen food
The new store offers a much larger selection of frozen and chilled food. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin
3. Pet products
The new store has a much wider range of pet care products. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin
4. Grab yourself a bargain
The new store features an aisle of Star Buy bargains of the week. | Neil Fatkin Photo: Neil Fatkin
