Double the size means double the deals - watch as I enjoy a sneak peek preview around Washington's new supersized Home Bargains

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 13th Jun 2025, 16:37 BST

The new supersized Home Bargains store at Washington Galleries is set open its doors to customers and I’ve been along to have a look at what bargains can be had and what the new store has to offer.

The revamped Home Bargains store, which is located at the Galleries Retail Park, has now been doubled in size to include the adjoining building which was previously a Halfords cycle store.

Store manager Simon Harle.
Store manager Simon Harle. | Neil Fatkin

And store manager Simon Harle has promised “with double the space there’s going to be double the deals”.

Simon added: “The new store is double the size of the old one, which now means we have much bigger ranges in everything, including clothing, pet care, children’s toys, seasonal goods for summer, and kitchen appliances.

“We now have 12 frozen food cabinets, compared to just two in the old store, and eight chilled fridges for food, compared to just three previously.

“We also now sell a range of garden furniture, which wasn’t available in the old store.”

The new store also features a section for camping equipment including pop-up tents, camping stoves and chairs, and sleeping bags.

The new store features a much larger and wider range of goods.
The new store features a much larger and wider range of goods. | Neil Fatkin

You can also purchase from a wide range of fruit and veg as well as a much bigger display of wines, beers and spirits.

You can also still get your fill of Home Bargains favourites including soft drinks, toiletries, confectionary, pharmaceuticals and stationary.

The first aisle you see when entering the store is the ‘Star Buys’, where the deals of the week are located.

Simon said: “It’s top brands at rock bottom prices.”

The Home Bargains store was temporarily closed in February (2025) with staff deployed to other North East stores whilst the new extended store was constructed.

Simon said: “We are all buzzing for the opening of the new store. We are looking forward to seeing old and new customers.

“We’ve doubled in size and so all our ranges are much bigger and better than before. The increase in the size of the store has also meant we have been able to employ 15 new members of staff.”

The new store is set to open its doors to customers at 8am tomorrow (Saturday June 14).

