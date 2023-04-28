With the upcoming coronation in mind, and in the midst of the cost of living crisis, two shops in Sunderland are teaming up with the grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper to mark the occasion with a “Royal Bundle” of favourite treats and snacks which will cost only 1p.

The five items in the bundle are as follows:

A pack of 40 Tetley tea bags, a 266g packet of McVitie’s Digestives, a six pack of Mr Kipling Angel Slices, a 40g Chunky Kit Kat and a Walker’s multipack which contains six packets of crisps.

Hamreek Singh and his niece, of Empire Stores in Grindon, showing off some of the goodies in the penny bundle.

The offer will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3, at the Empire Store on Galashiels Road in Grindon and at the Premier Rawmarsh shop on Rawmarsh Road in Red House.

The Royal Bundle is the latest in a series of community promotions from Snappy Shopper. The bundle has a combined retail value of between £6 and £7.

Hamreek Singh who runs Empire Stores said: “The coronation weekend is set to be a big one for local communities across the country. We want to help our customers celebrate by offering this penny bundle so families can stock up on their favourite treats.

“If the King’s coronation isn’t a time to enjoy a McVitie’s Digestive, I don’t know when is.”

Rawmarsh Premier in Red House is also taking part in the penny bundle offer. Google Maps image.

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “Our 1p bundles have continued to perform and we expect to see customers stock up on the nation’s favourite treats and snacks ahead of the first coronation Britain has seen in more than 60 years.”

The offer will be available from the two Sunderland stores via the Snappy Shopper app. Nationally around 100 outlets are taking part.

The promotion is being made available to all customers, both new and existing.

Customers will be able to buy a maximum of one bundle per order. Substitutes may apply. Minimum spend and a delivery fee may also apply.

