How life looked in Sunderland in 1990 - nine retro scenes from the days of the Red House fun run and the Vaux pram push

We have been digging into the Echo archives again and this time we came up with 1990 scenes which include school dinners at Redby Primary, a pensioners party at McDonalds and a stage show at the Royalty.

You might recognise someone you know in our photos from a music exhibition at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.

Or perhaps you know the hairdressers who were working at Sunderland District General Hospital back them.

So much has changed over three decades but we are sure these Echo archive photos will bring back great memories.

Stylish in 1990 These hairdressers - Alison Bird (seated) with Samantha Green (left) and Gaynor Robson - were working in Sunderland District General Hospital in March 1990. Did you work with them?

Pushing back through the years Paul Barton, Ken Bailey, Keith Phillips and Barry Pollock were pictured on a Vaux pram push in October 1990. Remember this?

Ready for dinner time Redby Infants and Junior School pupils were heading to dinner in this February 1990 photo. Can you spot someone you know?

Does this strike a chord? Seaham youngsters Lewis Strong 11, Declan Strong 8, and Natasha Day 14, enjoy handling the memorabilia at the North East Beats exhibition at Sunderland Museum in 1990.