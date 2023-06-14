Two shops in Sunderland and one in Whitburn are teaming up with grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper to bring the offer.

Bundles will be available on Wednesdays, June 14 and 21 and Thursday, June 29. The 1p deal is aimed at supporting local communities in the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme gives shoppers the chance to grab a variety of goods including school lunchbox treats, big brand goodies and household essentials. The bundles includes pasta, crisps and beans.

The Rawmarsh Road shop is one of the three in the area taking part. Google Maps image.

The three participating stores in and around Sunderland are Empires Stores on Galashiels Road in Grindon, Premier Rawmarsh on Rawmarsh Road in Red House and Simars Convenience on Millfield Terrace in Whitburn.

The bundle is the latest in a series of community promotions from Snappy Shopper. The previous one in May had a combined retail value of between £6 and £7.

One shopkeeper said: “From practical cleaning products to lunchbox essentials, the penny bundles are designed to support individuals where they need it the most. For me, community is king and I’m so excited to deliver to new and existing customers over the next couple of weeks.”

Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “I am thrilled to announce our 1p bundle promotions in collaboration with retailers across England.

Terms and conditions apply.

“We believe in the power of community and during these challenging times, it is vital for us to lend a helping hand. These promotions offer customers an incredible opportunity to access a diverse range of products for just 1p, not only addressing affordability concerns but also supporting local businesses.

“Our goal is to foster a sense of unity and support within our communities, demonstrating that together, we can overcome any hurdle. Snappy Shopper is committed to making a positive impact, and these 1p bundle promotions will do just that."

The offer is available via the Snappy Shopper app. The promotion is available for all customers, new and existing. Customers will be able to buy a maximum of one bundle per order.

Substitutes may apply. A delivery fee and service charge may apply.