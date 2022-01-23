'A key part of student life' - Echo reporter Ryan Smith toasts the reopening of Sunderland's Cooper Rose pub
Watch Sunderland Echo reporter Ryan Smith recall some fond memories of time spent at The Cooper Rose and welcome in a new era as the city celebrates the pub’s reopening.
The Cooper Rose on Albion Place is a key stop on many a Sunderland night out – so after seven months of closure, I’m happy to see it open once more!
The venue welcomed customers back for the first time on Sunday, January 23, after shutting up shop last July for refurbishment work.
And given the place it holds in the hearts of many Sunderland punters, I’m sure the readers will join me in sharing their favourite memories of the pub.
I look back on my days as a Sunderland University student – from Monday quiz nights to Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo on Thursdays.
You may recall nights out at the venue when it was Blu Bamboo or Beach nightclub.
So say “cheers” and share your memories with us on the Echo’s social media pages.