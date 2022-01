And we were there on Sunday morning (January 23) as the first breakfasts were served, and pints poured.

The city centre Wetherspoons had been shut since last summer so refit work could go ahead – with new carpets, furnishings and the levelling of the dance floor all forming part of the £2.2million refurbishment.

A brand new roof terrace, with space to seat 50 people, will also open in the coming months.

Here are some pictures from reopening day on Sunday.

1. Brew with a view Inside The Cooper Rose on reopening day before the tables filled up, Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Big day Shift manager Liam O'Brien gets ready for action as The Cooper Rose reopens. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Grub's up Ready to serve Sunday breakfasts and lunches for hungry customers. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Customer Malcolm Peart was one of the first customers in the newly-reopened Cooper Rose on Sunday. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales