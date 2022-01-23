'It looks phenomenal' - Sunderland's new-look Cooper Rose reopens for the first time in seven months

The Cooper Rose on Albion Place in Sunderland city centre finally reopened to members of the public at 8am on Sunday, January 23.

Inside, the biggest change is the levelling of the dance floor to make it more adaptable, along with extending the bar, adding in a sky light to make the pub feel brighter and changes to the decor, making it more modern.

Shift manager Liam O'Brien is following forward to welcoming visitors back to the venue.

Liam O’Brien, was the shift manager at the Cooper Rose when it opened on Sunday morning. He shared his joy at being back open to customers for the first time since the venue closed.

The 31-year-old told the Echo: “It has been a long seven months, we’ve been in different pubs so it is nice to be back in our own pub to see what it has been transformed into.

"It looks phenomenal, it has been in the city centre for a long time now and it has been brought up to date with a lot of modern decor.

"We’ve got the mirrors, the lighting system and in a few months time we’ll potentially have the roof terrace open, it’s phenomenal to be back on site and see all the work that has been done to it.

"It is great that we can now offer this brand new venue to customers as we go through this new year and I think people are going to love how the dance floor is now because of the lighting and the mirrors – I think people are going to love the first Lloyds night next weekend.”

“It looks magnificent, we were regular customers before it closed so we are really impressed with the changes and I think that we’ll be fans of the terrace upstairs when it opens,” David said.

The dance floor has been levelled to allow it to be more adaptable.

Rita added: “I feel the same really, it is just looking lovely and it looks much bigger now that the dance floor has been improved.”

Vic Cope from Pallion was enjoying his first drink back inside the Cooper Rose since July.

For him, it was the social aspect of the pub that he missed most.

The 70-year-old said: “It is definitely looking brighter than it ever was, we used to congregate and there would often be 14 of us around the tables.

Rita Newby and David Smith enjoyed a spot of breakfast as the pub reopened.

"This was our local, we’d rather go here than go anywhere else because we’ve had some good times in here and there are good people – especially the staff.

"It is nice to see them back and we all go to know each other, you can guarantee that any time of the day or night, you could come in and there would be someone we know.”

A sky light has been fitted to allow a much brighter and modern feel to enter the pub.