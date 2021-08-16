Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay to open in Durham with reggae room, jerk chicken and bottomless brunches

Turtle Bay is the latest addition to Riverwalk in Durham

The two-storey restaurant and bar is scheduled to open in October, creating 50 new hospitality jobs in the city.

Phil Dukelow, operations manager for Turtle Bay, said: “The dining and social scene in Durham is about to heat up.

"Turtle Bay is bringing the spirit of Caribbean islands to historic Durham City this Autumn, from rum and reggae to sizzling jerk chicken and beach shack liming.

The Durham restaurant will have a reggae room

"Diners can look forward to signature cocktails, bottomless brunches, island-inspired dishes like jerk chicken and fiery goat curry topped off with great service from passionate, friendly staff.”

Turtle Bay restaurants aim to transport diners to a vibrant ‘Caribbean Social’ inspired by the laid-back culture of the Caribbean islands.

The group operates more than 40 restaurants nationwide including popular venues in Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Fusion Design and Architecture has created a bespoke interior for Turtle Bay Durham featuring a central island bar, open kitchen, flaming jerk-pit and grill plus indoor veranda seating with a beach shack vibe.

How the bar area will look

There are themed areas of the restaurant, including a Reggae and a D’Rum room, promising a ‘sunshine state of mind’ for guests.

“Turtle Bay Durham is going to offer some of the most instagrammable and jaw dropping interiors in the city and we think people will love the feeling of escapism that Turtle Bay brings,” added Mr. Dukelow.

Alan Day, centre manager at The Riverwalk, said: “We are delighted to welcome another great brand to join The Riverwalk and complement our already extensive food and beverage offering.

The new Turtle Bay restaurant will create more jobs for local residents and strengthen The Riverwalk as Durham’s premier leisure destination.”

The Durham branch party room

Turtle Bay plans to recruit outgoing and passionate local people to around 50 front and back of house roles.

Ryan Sullivan, general manager Turtle Bay Durham, said: “Creating Caribbean good times requires great people, which is why we’ll soon be holding audition days in Durham.

"We’re looking for people who share our spirit, personality and passion for food, fun and Turtle Bay."

He added: “Our aim is to make guests happy by delivering delicious, rich-tasting Caribbean inspired food, delightful drinks and a lively, soulful vibe that comes straight from the beaches and street stalls of those celebrated islands.”

Anyone interested in applying for the Turtle Bay auditions days can email: [email protected]