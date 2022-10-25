News you can trust since 1873
Burger King set to celebrate return to Sunderland by giving away 1,000 free Whoppers - here's how to get one

Burger King is set to return to Sunderland,and is celebrating the opening of its new store by giving away 1000 free Whoppers or plant-based Whoppers.

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 1:00pm

The chain is celebrating its return to Wearside, in the form of new two-storey restaurant, on Wednesday, October 26, by giving away 1,000 free Whoppers or plant-based Whoppers to customers at its site in Ryhope Road.

To claim the first come first served deal, all customers have to do is download the Burger King app, retrieve a code and show it to staff on the counter.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Sunderland love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites back to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

The new Burger King on Ryhope Road, Sunderland

Sunderland hasn’t had a Burger King since the city centre branch closed, with the old site making way for a new railway station.

The new restaurant, which will also have a drive-thru, is part of the new business park at Salterfen Park, which will also feature fellow fast food giant, KFC.

For those not quick enough to claim the free Whopper, , the new ‘Your Burger King’ loyalty programme on the Burger King app, means that all customers that register will automatically be awarded 200 points – which is enough to claim a Cheeseburger, or Fries without needing to spend a penny.

The new store, on Rhyope Road, will be open every day, from 10am-10pm.

