Andy Drape at Buddha Beat. Photo by Elliot Nichol

Promising ‘far eastern flavours with a local conscience’, Buddha Beat will have both relaxed and formal dining areas when it opens in the new year.

The menu is made up of meat, fish and vegan tapas dishes, as well as one pot curries, and will be similar to the Gateshead restaurant menu including customer favourites: crispy twice cooked pork and prawn Singapore rolls, fennel and apple bhaji with masala sauce, and pink volcanic salted squid with plum and tamarind sauce.

The restaurant is set to open in the new year

Executive chef and owner Andy Drape travelled through Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, Japan and Malaysia when training to become a chef, and much of the menu has been influenced by the dishes of each region he visited.

Over the years Andy has won a number of awards, including runner up of the Metro Best Newcomer Restaurant, a Remmy Martin Award and a Best Tyne and Wear Restaurant Award.

He has also worked as a head chef at Blackfriars, Barn Asia and Sohe in Newcastle.

Andy said: “My first restaurant River Beat has been a real success since it first opened its doors in Gateshead seven years ago and we can’t wait to open our second venue here in Sunderland. There’s so much exciting work and development happening here, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is most well-known for its time as D'acqua

“Buddha Beat will be a cool space to meet and enjoy Asian inspired tapas and drinks in a unique environment. We have a local artist working on a wall mural, interesting art throughout the space, Asian inspired décor and of course our Buddhist shrine, with incense to create the perfect atmosphere.”

Andy, who lives in Sunderland, has signed a 10-year lease for the Grade II listed basement restaurant in the former Sunderland and South Shields Water Board building, creating eight jobs.

This follows support from Sunderland City Council to help transform the premises and get the business off the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy added: “It’s great to be working with Sunderland City Council to breathe new life into this fantastic space and we can’t wait to welcome people in the new year.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Buddha Beat to the historic Sunniside quarter of the city centre, where we’re confident it will be a fantastic addition to the city’s diverse and growing food and beverage offer.

“Andy has been a successful restaurateur in the North East since 2015, so it’s brilliant to see him attracted to the city centre creating another fantastic place for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.”