Described as an 'eyesore’ by some, Sunderland’s train station is no more after demolition work removed it from the city centre to clear space for a new, improved transport hub.

Work to demolish the southern entrance began during the summer and is now complete as part of a £26million station revamp, itself part of a bigger £100million transformation project. In its place a new, modern glazed structure will eventually stand which city leaders say will provide a brighter welcome to visitors to Wearside.

The station is still in operation, with rail and Metro passengers currently being diverted to the north entrance, which will also be revamped following the completion of the first section of work.

An aerial view of the demolition work at Sunderland's train station.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The old station was an eyesore and we’re really pleased to see the back of it as work advances on the transformation of this key point of arrival.

Work is now set to start on the new main building, which will overlook Market Square. The new entrance will boast a large glass wrap around design, and will include a new ticket office and reception, public toilets, retail space and cafes, waiting areas, as well as a new mezzanine level that will have office space for rail staff. The new northern entrance will connect the station with the Central Business District on High Street West.

Major works to the platform-level of the station are included in the future third stage plans, with the ambition to increase connectivity and grow public transport by creating a four track, four platform station that separates Nexus and Metro, on one platform, from mainline services allowing both to expand as public transport connections regionally and nationally.

Matt Rice, route director for Network Rail said: “This is an important step in our journey towards delivering a stunning new station for Sunderland.”

The southern entrance of the station has been demolished as part of a major revamp.

Chief operating officer at Nexus, Martin Kearney, added: “Sunderland’s Central Station is a key gateway to the city, so this project is such a significant part of the city-wide transformation programme. We are looking forward to seeing the new station taking shape and our new Metro trains calling there in the future.”

Sean English, chief operating officer for Grand Central, added: “We’re looking forward to the continued development of Sunderland station, which will create a fantastic environment for our customers and will encourage even more rail travel to the city.”