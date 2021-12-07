Bingo Loco is set to raise the roof at The Point, Park Lane, when it brings its bingo rave to the venue on Monday, December 27, which is an extended bank holiday as Christmas falls on a Saturday this year.

It’s part of a national tour following sold-out shows in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Dubai and more in the past few months.

Part bingo and part rave, event organisers say people can expect a Christmas theme and bigger-than-ever prizes, as well as the usual bingo calling and party tunes, with prizes ranging from new cars to VIP Coachella experiences and 10-foot teddy bears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bingo Loco is heading to Sunderland. Photo by Daniel Shields.

Every event on the tour will feature a mini-winter escape that will get you in the festive spirit. The team will also all be decked out in their best festive fits as they give out a fresh batch of international holiday prizes to lucky audience members as well as plenty of other seasonal prizes.

Audiences can also look forward to confetti cannons, dance offs and lip-synch competitions with prizes for the best Christmas fancy dress.

Other North East dates on the tour are Digital in Newcastle on December 11 and 23 and the Empire in Middlesbrough on December 28.

Tickets for Bingo Loco at The Point are priced £18 and are available from www.bingo-loco.com/sunderland.

The event will take over The Point on December 27

It’s the latest large-scale event to be held at the venue after it underwent a £150,000 refit to improve its staging, lighting and sound.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Bingo Loco is part rave and part bingo