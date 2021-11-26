13 Sunderland gifts to give the Mackem in your life this Christmas

If you’re looking for some present inspiration, we’ve rounded up some suggestions, from shopping local at independent businesses to Mackem merchandise.
1. The Mackem Dictionary
Celebrate the weird and wonderful world of the Wearside lexicon by giving the gift of The Mackem Dictionary. Penned by Paul Swinney, the tongue-in-cheek book is a firm favourite in Sunderland. The third edition, priced £5, is available at www.a-love-supreme.com
Photo: submitted
2. Pink Slice Beer
It’s the ultimate Sunderland snack – and now the distinctive taste of pink slices has been bottled. Like many Mackems, brewer Josh Atkinson grew up on pink slices, a sweet treat that’s synonymous with the city, and now he’s combined his love of beer with the snack to create a pink slice beer at his nano brewery, North Pier Brew Co. His brews are available at independent bottle shops such as Port Bierhaus, as well as online at northpierbrew.co.uk
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Local art
Order some local artwork this Christmas. Photographer Josh Bewick captures some beautiful shots of Wearside and its landmarks. You can order A3 images for £15 or three for £35 through his Instagram or Facebook page by searching "Josh Bewick Photography"
Photo: Josh Bewick Photography
4. Sun'Lun merchandise
As well as opening a great new coffee shop and venue in High Street West, Pop Recs has an online shop selling some cracking merchandise, including this Sun'Lun mug for £7.
Visit www.poprecs.co.uk
Photo: JPI Media