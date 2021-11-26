13 Sunderland gifts to give the Mackem in your life this Christmas

2. Pink Slice Beer

It’s the ultimate Sunderland snack – and now the distinctive taste of pink slices has been bottled. Like many Mackems, brewer Josh Atkinson grew up on pink slices, a sweet treat that’s synonymous with the city, and now he’s combined his love of beer with the snack to create a pink slice beer at his nano brewery, North Pier Brew Co. His brews are available at independent bottle shops such as Port Bierhaus, as well as online at northpierbrew.co.uk

Photo: Stu Norton