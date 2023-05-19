More than 48,000 music fans are set to flock to the city to enjoy Beyoncé at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday 23 May, many of them first time visitors.

To welcome everyone and make journeys to and from the city and the stadium as stress free as possible, key partners, including Sunderland City Council, Sunderland AFC, transport operators and Nexus have well-rehearsed event travel and transport plans in place.

This includes a traffic management system on the day to avoid over-congestion on public transport and on the roads.

Beyone opening her Renaissance tour in Sweden. Photo by Andrew White

:: TIMES

Gates to the Stadium of Light are set to open at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

There is no support act.

Stage times are yet to be released, but on the first UK leg of her tour in Cardiff, she arrived on stage around 8pm and the gig ended at 10.30pm.

The Renaissance tour is heading to Sunderland. Photo by Mason Poole

The curfew for the Sunderland concert is 11pm.

::TRAVELLING BY METRO AND BUS

Extra and later Metro trains will be running to get people to and from the concert.

On their way to the concert, people are being advised to get off at one of the city centre stations – Sunderland or Park Lane if they’re planning to head into the city centre first, or at St Peters or Stadium of Light if they’re planning to go straight to the stadium.

The cheapest hotels in South Tyneside for Beyonce fans on the night of her Sunderland Stadium of Light concert. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Trains heading towards Stadium of Light are expected to be busy from mid-afternoon on the day of the concert. People are being advised to plan in advance how they will get to and from the concert and allow extra time for their journey.

Metro will run an extended service after the concert with trains departing from Stadium of Light and St Peters stations only. People should join queues at either station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting their train home. Both queues move at the same speed.

All other Sunderland city centre stations will be closed from 10pm, with trains running through stations without stopping.

Concert goers can save time by buying their Beyoncé Metro travel tickets in advance from any Metro ticket machine for £6.20 for an all day, all zone travel on 23 May.

Metro trains to Sunderland will be exceptionally busy after 4pm on Tuesday 23 May with people going to the Beyonce concert at Stadium of Light, so people are being advised to avoid travel in this area if they can.

Whatever their destination, people boarding at Newcastle City Centre stations may be asked to queue outside between 4pm and 8pm so that Metro operator Nexus can manage the large crowds expected safely.

For the latest from Metro operators Nexus, visit: www.nexus.org.uk/metro/beyonce

::TRAVELLING BY BUS

Anyone planning to travel to or from the concerts by bus should check with local operators Stagecoach and Go-North East for details:

North East - www.gonortheast.co.uk/plan-your-journey

Traveline bus and Metro info - www.traveline.info

::TRAVELLING BY CAR

The best routes into the city for motorists will be well signposted with temporary traffic signs, with drivers advised to switch off sat navs and follow signs.

Traffic restrictions will be in place with roads around the stadium closed to all traffic on the day. Road maps for the concerts and live updates are available on the traffic monitoring site: www.one.network

For the drop off area at Dame Dorothy Street, a short walk away from the Stadium of Light, vehicles travelling into Sunderland should take the A1018, A183 or A690 exits from the A19.

The event’s main Park and Walk site is located at Sunderland Enterprise Park, vehicles are advised to access via the A1231 Wessington Way due to the closure of Keir Hardie Way.

::PARKING

There is no public parking available at the Stadium of Light or in nearby residential streets. People planning to travel to the concert by car are being advised to use city centre car parks www.sunderland.gov.uk/parking

Pre-bookable parking will also be available at the new Riverside Sunderland Multi Storey Car Park in Trimdon Street, SR4 6BE for a flat £7 fee for 24 hours. Book via: www.sunderlandparking.co.uk

This car park will not be available for pay on the day parking.

All disabled parking at the Stadium of Light has been pre-allocated. The closest drop off point is Dame Dorothy Street.

::DROP OFF AND PICK UP

The designated drop-off and pick-up point for car passengers is Dame Dorothy Street’s west-bound carriageway. This will be signposted on the day for drivers entering the city centre.

::CITY CENTRE PRE-CONCERT ENTERTAINMENT

Sunderland city centre is set to burst into life with a pre-Beyoncé concert extravaganza between 4pm and 7pm. This will feature a fun array of walkabout acts, showcasing colourful performances, live music, and hilarious comedy.

Sunderland BID and the City Council are encouraging Beyoncé fans, families and fun seekers alike to come into the city centre to enjoy the pre-concert experience which includes:

- Granny Turismo - the word's first and only shopping trolley Dance Display Team,

- Musical Ruth - the piano driving singing nun