Queen Bey has opened her Renaissance World Tour in style in Stockholm and her first solo tour in seven years didn’t disappoint with critics praising it for being “a dizzying three-hour spectacular”, which fuses sci-fi, disco, decadence, sex and Black pride.

There’s 56 stadium dates globally, with Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, which she plays on Tuesday, May 23, chosen as just one of four UK venues for the tour, alongside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sunderland can expect a 36-strong set list from the 2022 album of the same name, as well as hits from her vast archive including Dangerously in Love, Run the World (Girls), No Angel, Formation, Partition, Yonce, Crazy in Love, Drunk in Love and many more.

Beyonce's Renaissance tour is heading to Sunderland

It’s been seven years since the star last performed in Sunderland, when she proved a sell-out success with the Wearside leg of her Formation World Tour on June 28, 2016, putting on an energetic show for more than 50,000 fans.

Sunderland is already buzzing about Queen Bey’s return.

Each gig ploughs millions into the local economy and this time around the city is more geared up to support visitors with a wave of new bars, restaurants and hotels having opened in recent years.

The new 120-bed Holiday Inn in Keel Square has been fully booked for next Tuesday since the gig was announced and general manager Rob Dixon says they could have filled it 10 times over with subsequent enquiries.

Beyonce wowed fans in Stockholm. Photo: Mason Poole

"All eyes will be on Sunderland,” he said. “And it’s when events like this happen that hotels really see the benefit of what it can bring, not just in terms of accommodation, but the focus internationally.”

The hotel is also fully booked for Pink’s two dates in the city which was announced last October, before the hotel had opened. Such was the demand, they had to create a manual waiting list because their booking system wasn’t yet live.

Rob says the new addition to the city centre is performing well and, across the hotel group, it’s one of the best performing in Europe for guest satisfaction.

The hotel will soon be joined by new neighbours downstairs in the form of The Botanist and The Keel Tavern. Although the new bars won’t be open in time for the gigs, the fit out is due to begin in the coming weeks with a view to opening later in the summer.

Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Wardrobe: Courreges Paris. Photographer: Andrew White

Barry Hyde is the publican of The Peacock in Keel Square, which has proved a popular pre-gig spot for previous shows, such as last summer’s Ed Sheeran dates.

He said: “It's fabulous for the city to be having musical superstars like Beyoncé, Pink and Ed Sheeran performing at the Stadium of Light. “This occasional music venue is capable of hosting world class concerts and it was sorely missed during the years that the gigs stopped.

"Their return marks yet another positive change and point of progress as the city goes from strength to strength. We'll be ready to serve fabulous food and drink to the revellers before the show. All hail Queen Bey.”

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said: “Having someone of the international standing of Beyoncé performing in Sunderland gives an incredible boost to the city, which goes beyond the day of the concert itself.

Fans of US musician Beyonce queue to buy merchandise at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

“With so many visitors heading to Sunderland, businesses benefit hugely from increased hotel bookings to those who go to eat and drink pre and post the show in our bars and restaurants.

“It also provides a fantastic opportunity for people who aren’t familiar with the city – or may not have been here for some time – to see the fantastic transformations that are taking place and which will hopefully encourage them to return time and time again.”

The 2023 Renaissance tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, is making stops throughout Europe in Paris, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more.

The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

It’s set to be a summer of powerful performances with Pink also set to perform two dates in Sunderland on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023 as part of her Summer Carnival tour.