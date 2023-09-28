Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hendon should be a priority for a new Aldi supermarket, a representative for the area has said.

It comes after the firm announced record sales amid the cost-of-living crisis, which it attributed to a new generation of 'savvy' shoppers.

And a city councillor has urged the company to include Hendon in its plans.

Cllr Michael Mordey, Labour councillor for the Hendon ward, has contacted Aldi with his proposals, and asked for a meeting with the company.

Cllrs Scanlan and Mordey. Picture by Sunderland Labour.

He said Hendon is one of the few areas of Sunderland without a supermarket, adding the closure of Tesco in The Bridges had made shopping more difficult for some in the area.

“I’ve asked Aldi to meet with Cllr Lynda Scanlan (who also represents the area) and I to discuss the options available to them so that we can fight Hendon Ward’s corner and make sure we are first in the queue,” he said.

“It’s only been 24 hours since we requested the meeting and residents have really gotten on board with the campaign too and have flooded my Facebook page and local community groups with suggestions, all of which we will be sure to put forward should they agree to meet us.

“For too long, Hendon Ward has suffered from being one of the only areas of the city without access to inexpensive, healthy and nutritious food, especially since the closure of Tesco in The Bridges, and this would be transformational for the area.”

Cllr Scanlan said a new Aldi in Hendon would bring a much-needed jobs boost and significantly improve the area’s retail offering.

Cllr Scanlan added: “A new supermarket will greatly benefit Hendon, creating jobs while providing residents with access to good quality, affordable food and household goods.

“As one of the more affordable supermarkets, it will also provide a much-needed alternative to residents who are really feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis brought about by the Conservative Government, so we will keep everything crossed that it comes to fruition.”