Aldi looking for new sites in Sunderland as part of store-building programme
Supermarket chain Aldi has revealed it is looking for sites in Sunderland as it seeks to open more stores.
The company, which recently reported record sales attributed to shopper habits in the cost-of-living crisis, is planning to invest £1.4billion over the next two years, with Tyne and Wear on its hit list.
In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months claiming 'a new generation of savvy shoppers' are 'turning their back on traditional, full-priced supermarkets'.
Sunderland, South Shields and Newcastle are all areas where the company is now looking for sites.
The firm is now Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, and opened its 1,000th store earlier this month. Bosses say it is 'committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the UK'.
Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.
The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.
The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.
“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”
Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].
For more information on Aldi’s nationwide site requirements, visit: www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns