Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Any more anyone?

Supermarket chain Aldi is asking the public where it should put new stores in this area. It is part of the company's nationwide scheme to “pinpoint prime locations”.

The UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket, wants to know "where in Britain needs new Aldi stores most".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The areas which gather the most suggestions will then be considered as part a mission to build hundreds of new stores across Britain.

Lower cost supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl have undergone rapid expansion in recent years, with shoppers switching stores amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores including six in Sunderland, one in Seaham and another in Peterlee. The aim is to eventually have is more than 1,500 stores across the UK.

Aldi has submitted a planning application to Sunderland City Council for land at Philadelphia Lane, between Shiney Row and Newbottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February the council’s Planning and Highways Committee approved another outlet on Colliery Lane, Hetton.

The council has also approved plans for a new Tesco Express store at Market Square in Sunderland city centre.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to highlight a demand for a store in their area should email [email protected], stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs one.

Aldi wants suggestions by May 31 and plans to announce the results and its latest priority "wish list" later in 2024.