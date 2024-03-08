New Tesco Express store approved for Sunderland city centre
Plans for Tesco to return to Sunderland city centre have taken a key step forward after planning applications for a new site were given the green light.
Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved plans for a new Tesco Express store at Market Square.
Tesco closed the doors of its branch inside The Bridges in spring, 2022, after announcing what it described as the ‘difficult decision’ in December, 2021.
However, the supermarket chain said at the time that it was ‘actively working on plans’ to open another Express store in the ‘local area’.
In recent months, the proposed new location for the Tesco Express was revealed as 62 The Bridges, one of the units outside the Market Square entrance to the shopping centre.
The unit, which sits opposite Caffé Nero, is currently occupied by the Sugarsole shop.
A licensing application for alcohol sales at the site was lodged with the city council in December, 2023, followed by two planning applications.
This included a planning application for a new shop front, including sliding doors, and a separate application for signage, which were both approved this week (March, 2024).
A council decision report states the plans would align with a council policy which aims to “maintain and enhance the vitality and viability” of retail centres.
The council decision report added: “Given that the application seeks planning permission for the installation of [a] new shop front, it is considered that there would be little change to the potential noise generated from the premises, with only a small increase in footfall expected, particularly as the unit is positioned at the Market Square entrance to The Bridges”.
News of Tesco’s planned return to the city centre has previously been welcomed by Liberal Democrat councillor Niall Hodson, who represents the area as part of Millfield ward.
Speaking in January, 2024, he said: “This is fantastic news, giving people another reason to come into the town and support local businesses at the same time – and helping people living in the city centre who desperately need a supermarket.
“The proposed site is a decent size and as it is just outside the main doors into The Bridges it won’t have to close when the main shopping centre closes, so we can finally have a small supermarket that is open late.”
The Tesco Express planning decisions come following the decision by M&S to vacate its High Street West store and open a larger store in Washington.
A recent social media post by the Galleries Retail Park notes that the new M&S store is “coming June 2024”.
An opening date for the new Tesco Express in Sunderland city centre is expected to be announced in due course.