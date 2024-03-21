Aldi sheds more light on vision for new store off Philadelphia Lane as Sunderland City Council considers planning application
and live on Freeview channel 276
Discount food chain Aldi has shed more light on its plans for a new store serving a corner of Sunderland.
As reported by the Echo, Aldi has submitted a planning application to Sunderland City Council for land at Philadelphia Lane, between Shiney Row and Newbottle.
Now the German supermarket giant has spoken more about its vision for the area, stating the plans would allow the development of 'a new, high-quality food store in Philadelphia, as part of the wider regeneration masterplan for the area'.
Aldi said proposals would deliver a conveniently located discount food store as part of the hybrid consent for the wider plans for the area.
The chain said the new store would provide local access to Aldi’s discount food items, serving new and existing communities in the northern part of the Coalfields area, including Shiney Row, Philadelphia, Penshaw and New Herrington.
Aldi said its proposals would create up to 40 new, full-time equivalent jobs, paid at an industry-leading rate, and support further employment during construction and via the supply chain.
The company said it had carried out an 'extensive public consultation' in August and September 2023, claiming the scheme has attracted 'significant levels of local support', with 87% of those responding being in favour of the scheme.
Aldi said supporters felt the new store would be a 'necessary local addition, and an effective use of the site', adding residents also supported the number of new jobs the site would create, and the investment in the local economy.
A spokesperson for Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted our plans for a new Aldi food store in Philadelphia to Sunderland City Council.
"We’d like to thank the community for the exceptionally high level of interest they have shown during the consultation process, and the significant level of support we have received for our proposals.
“A new Aldi food store here would form an integral part of the wider regeneration masterplan for this area and ensure that access to our award-winning range of high quality, low-cost products is available for new and existing communities, for years to come.”
Sunderland Council will determine the application, with a decision expected to be made in the coming months. The planning application can be viewed on the Council’s website, using the application reference 24/00358/FUL.
Anyone who would like to find out more details about Aldi’s proposals can contact a member of the project team on the Freephone information line, 0800 298 7040, visit the project website https://aldiconsultation.co.uk/Philadelphia or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.