Sunderland-born TV personality and architect George Clarke has been speaking about his love for his home town city, the “massive change” in how it’s now perceived nationally and the active role he is playing in its evolution.

George, whose TV shows include George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man, was speaking to the Echo at the Sunderland Business Festival’s ‘In Conversation’ event at the Sheepfolds Stables. The former Oxclose Community Academy pupil said: “Being part of the Business Festival is brilliant because you can just feel that energy and passion for Sunderland and the changes that are happening here.”

George Clarke at the 'In Conversation' event as part of Sunderland Business Festival. | Creo

George recently experienced the regeneration of Sheepfolds Stables for himself when he “enjoyed some food and a few drinks” when attending the last SAFC home game against Leeds United.

He added: “The regeneration of Sheepfolds just ticks so many boxes. It’s saving a piece of history and all the stories that go with it and regenerating an old building and you can’t get more green than that.

“Sheepfolds is one of the most amazing pieces of regeneration in the city. The Vaux site is being developed and you’ve got the new pedestrian bridge being built, the amount of things that are happening is fantastic.

“There’s probably more construction and regeneration happening in Sunderland now than I’ve seen in my whole lifetime, which is really exciting for the city.

“Developments like Sheepfolds need the support of the city and for people to come and visit as this then has a ripple effect in inspiring further development.

“People buy into it and want to be part of it and I’m doing the same. I’ve got a number of things happening in the city which are home coming projects for me.

“Hopefully these small projects can make a big difference.”

George Clarke answering questions from the audience. | Creo

One project George is currently involved in is the development of the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), in conjunction with the City Council and Sunderland College. George also today (October 17) announced the relocation of his charity MOBIE (Ministry of Building, Innovation and Education) to be based in Sunderland.

He set-up the charity to inspire youngsters to get involved in architecture and construction but also to inspire a new generation of innovators when it comes to designing the homes and communities in which we live.

MOBIE and George recently hosted a design competition to create a sustainable housing scheme to mark the 60th anniversary of Washington New Town.

George in conversation with Jeff Brown. | Creo

George said: “We will still do some things nationwide, but from today MOBIE is going to be based in the North East and working with kids and industry in the North East.

“We want to encourage young kids into our industry to create a new generation of passionate home innovators who can transform the built environment of the North East in the most sustainable way

“MOBIE exists to create young, new North East talent and encourage them into the UK built environment industry by inspiring them at an early age, mentoring them and forging important links with the construction industry.”

Changing Perception

George feels the national perception of Sunderland is also changing and he himself has been keen to use his profile to promote his home town city.

He said: “The national perception of Sunderland is changing massively. I’m not going to mention some of the derogatory things I’ve heard from people over the years about Sunderland.

“It has upset me in the past, but big big change is now happening. Perception of Sunderland is changing and its image is changing.

“I do many social media posts about Sunderland because I’m very proud of the city and what’s great about it.

“People nationally see these posts. I have mates outside of Sunderland who I see in the pub and they say ‘is that Sunderland? Oh I can’t believe that.’

“They see all the change that’s happening and I say come and see it because the city has been absolutely transformed because of the passion of the people in the city.

“We’ve talked about change for a long time but it is happening now and when you see it being built and transformed, people start buying into that.”

George, who trained as an architect at Newcastle University, also praised the evolving aesthetics of the city as the development of Keel Square, redevelopment of the Vaux site and new footbridge begin to take shape.

He said: “The level of design ambition in the city is really high. You’ve got some good architects and builders here.”

During the event George also spoke about his childhood growing up in Washington, the influence of his grandfather and his unlikely path into television. George said: “I love this city and people are now both staying and coming back and putting down roots.

“You just feel like things are changing for the better and Sunderland AFC are currently top of the league, which is also great.”

Any business who would like to partner with and support MOBIE or would like further information should email [email protected] or [email protected]