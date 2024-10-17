Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hairy biker and TV chef Si King has revealed further details about the new eatery he is opening at the Sheepfolds Stables which will be based around the theme of ‘PROPA!’ food with dishes steeped in “comfort and nostalgia with a gourmet twist”.

Speaking today (October 17) at Sunderland Business Festival, Si also revealed he is hopeful his eatery, which is called Propa, will be open and ready for business “by Christmas”.

Si revealed there will be a hot food menu will include a variety of hearty home-made pies including steak and ale, corned beef, and cheese and onion, sausage casseroles, stottie sandwiches, corned beef hash, spam fritters and panackelty – a traditional Mackem dish - and brisket puddings.

Si King at the ‘In Conversation’ event at Sheepfolds Stables in Sunderland. | Creo

It will also offer a varied breakfast menu ranging from sourdough specials, egg and bacon stottie and cheese on toast, to a Full English and North East potato ‘floddies’. Vegan and vegetarian options will also be available.

Si said: “We are custodians of comfort and the food will be ‘propa’ food - dishes like your mam and granny used to make but with a gourmet twist by professional chefs, and the portion sizes will be substantial.

“We’re taking people back down memory lane, becoming a custodian of nostalgic food, including for those going to the football where a pie and a pint before the game was, and still is, a must.

“Our focus is very much on creating and serving wholesome, tasty comfort food using the very best ingredients, and these will be sourced from producers local to the city and region.

“Some of the dishes we’re putting on the menu go back generations and are somewhat native to Sunderland and the North East area, so we’re really excited to get started.”

Si King taking questions from the audience. | Creo

And unlike some other celebrity chefs, Si is planning on taking a hands-on role.

He said: “I’m not going to put my name to a place and then not be here. I will be here as much as possible, particularly on match days. If it’s your gig then you should be here to do it.”

Speaking at the ‘In Conversation’ event at Sheepfolds Stables, the former St Robert of Newminster pupil spoke of the “amazing” developments taking place in Sunderland and the attraction to open his first food outlet in the city.

Si said: “The development taking place in Sunderland is amazing, and why wouldn’t you want to be part of it?

“There is an energy to Sunderland that’s remarkable and I want to be part of it.”

Si also feels the national and regional perception of the city is changing, particularly when compared to our Newcastle neighbours.

Si King at the site of what will be his new eatery, Propa. | National World

He said: “I’m aware of people now travelling from Newcastle to eat in Sunderland, and in particular the Sheepfolds development.

“There is a new city happening. People may have questioned why I chose Sunderland and not Newcastle to open ‘Propa’, but they are unaware of all the developments taking place here and I’m in a position to make an informed decision.

“Newcastle will always be Newcastle but Sunderland has just as much heritage, just as much identity, just as much character, and just as much innovation.”

The Hairy Bikers

Si also spoke about “not really having a business plan” behind the evolution of the Hairy Bikers and what he believed was behind the success of the show and his relationship with fellow biker and chef David Myers.

He explained: “There is no secret as to why the show became so popular. We were just two lads doing what we love doing and we didn’t take ourselves too seriously. “We were enormously privileged to do what we did and Dave and I were very close friends.

“It was a bit of a laugh and people could relate to us.” David sadly passed away in February (2024).

Si said: “It has not been easy and it has been a difficult time. I now look upon myself as the custodian of the Hairy Bikers, the work we did and the lives we touched.”

On the prospect of continuing the biking and cooking theme, Si added: “The level of affection afforded to us as a pair was very special.

“The Hairy Bikers were me and Dave and doing it as an single hairy biker just doesn’t sound right.”

During the event, which was hosted by former Look North presenter Jeff Brown, Si took questions from the audience and spoke about his childhood growing up in the North East, the food he used to eat and where he developed his passion for cooking

Si also revealed how he hopes to ensure as much of the money as possible remains in the region, as well as supporting local charities.

He said: “If I’m opening an eatery, I’m very keen that for all the resources needed, where possible, the money is spent within Sunderland and the North East.

“It’s also important for Propa to work alongside the local community wherever possible, especially when it comes to food wastage, so we’re currently exploring ways in which we can partner with charities that need support at a very grass-roots level to ensure that any excess food is not wasted and instead, distributed throughout the community.”

Propa will operate as a takeaway outlet but will also have external seating, overhead canopy and a fire pit.

Si is opening Propa in partnership with Richard Marsden, managing director of Building Design Northern (BDN) Ltd, who are the developers of Sheepfolds Stables.

Richard said: “We’re wanting to bring the nostalgia of cosy comfort food, and memories of a pie and pint before a match, like what the Roker Pie Shop did for years next to Roker Park, here to Sheepfolds.

“We’re ideally located next to the Stadium of Light, and seeing thousands of football fans coming here before and after games, or to watch the match on the big screen, so it’s the perfect combination.”

Sunderland Business Festival is an annual event which sees thousands of the region’s business community descend on the city for a week-long programme of events.