TV's George Clarke comes home to judge Washington 60 schools' anniversary contest

Washington TV star George Clarke has gone back to school.

Well, almost.

George Clarke with school children at Washington Arts Centre. | sn

George, whose TV shows include George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man, grew up in Blackfell and was a pupil at what's now Oxclose Academy. He was back in town today, Friday, July 19, to judge the results of a competition his charity MOBIE has been running with Sunderland City Council to mark the New Town’s 60th anniversary.

Schools were asked to design a 21st century super sustainable ‘courtyard’ style housing scheme, with houses for all ages designed around a pedestrianised courtyard square - in line with the essential features of the original 1960’s plan for Washington New Town.

George joined North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and Cllr Sean Laws, chair of the council’s Washington 60 Steering Group, which has been organising the 60th anniversary celebrations, to judge the results at Washington Arts Centre in Fatfield.

Cllr Laws said the guest of honour had been the perfect choice: "We were delighted to welcome George back to Washington to kick off our birthday weekend celebrations,” he said.

George Clarke returns to announce the winners of a special design competition. | sn

“When it first became a new town in 1964, Washington was hailed for its innovative and forward-thinking residential designs for homes and for establishing long-lasting communities.

“So when we began planning our 60th birthday celebrations last year, we thought it would be a lovely idea to ask the town's young people of today what they would come up with if they were designing their own Washington New Town of the future.

"And naturally we could think of no-one better to lead this special birthday challenge than Washington's very own George Clarke.

One of the fantastic designs. | sn

"It's been a brilliant opportunity for the schools involved and who knows, some of the wonderfully talented youngsters who took part might even be inspired to follow in George's footsteps and take up architecture as a career, which would be a fantastic legacy."

More than 20 schools took part in the design challenge, with children from nine of the 10 shortlisted entries attending the awards ceremony at the Arts Centre in Washington.

Barmston Village Primary School scooped the title of overall winner in the 7 - 11 Primary School Category at the judging and awards ceremony, with George Washington Primary School and Harry Watts Academy named as runners up, while St Robert's School and Biddick Academy were joint overall winners of the 12 - 16 Secondary School Category, with Oxclose Community Academy named as runner up

The proud children with some of their designs. | North News & Pictures Ltd

George was delighted with the response to the challenge: "My education charity, MOBIE, have run several student design challenges across all parts of the country over the last few years, but this one is very special to me personally. I grew up in Washington and so loved the home and the community where I lived,” he said.

"It is great to be celebrating Washington New Town's 60th anniversary with a design competition. I am absolutely delighted and amazed by how so many of the schools here have engaged with our homes design challenge.

"Most of the local schools, both primary and secondary, have participated in our design workshop sessions over the last few months and today is the opportunity to showcase some of their designs and models.

"They have all worked so hard and hopefully learnt a lot about home design, sustainable materials and thought how people will live here over the next 60 years.

Joint first place winners Biddick Hall school with George and Washington Cllr Sean Laws | North News & Pictures Ltd

"Picking the winners and awarding the prizes has been so hard. A massive thank you to every school, teacher and student who have helped make this challenge so exciting."

Kim McGuinness added: "Washington has always been a pioneering place with a very proud and rich history. That spirit from the town's foundation is just as strong today on its 60th birthday.

“It's inspiring to see the town's young people show off their talent and I'd like to congratulate all the children who took part on their excellent efforts to imagine what Washington might look like in the future.

"I hope some will be inspired to follow in George Clarke's footsteps and make their mark on architecture and design in the region and beyond. We know our North East is a beautiful part of the world and what we've seen today shows our future is in safe hands with the creativity of the next generation."

Among the prizes awarded to the prize-winners on the day were:

George Clarke and Cllr Sean Laws with some of the designs. | North News & Pictures Ltd

- 40 copies of George’s book - How To Build A HOME – donated by his publishers’ Harper Collins

- 50 pairs of match day tickets - donated by SAFC

- 32 tickets for forthcoming shows - donated by the Sunderland Empire

- £2,000 from Lovell Builders to take 4 classes of children to Beamish Museum for the day

- 3D laser cut models of some of the award winning designs, and for older pupils the chance to shadow architectural students – donated by Newcastle University

*Washington's Diamond Jubilee will be celebrated with a family day at the Northern Area Playing Fields tomorrow, Saturday, July 20, featuring the town’s own Martin Stephenson and the Daintees with further performances from Smoove and Turrell and the Revolutionaires.

Full details can be found here.