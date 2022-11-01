The luxury cinema will be opening as part of a wave of investment in the Milburngate complex on the banks of the River Wear.

About 45 jobs are being created at the cinema, which is due to open by the end of the year, and will include team members, chefs and management roles.

The 39th opening for the luxury cinema, which also has a branch in Newcastle city centre, the Durham cinema will have four screens and more than 300 seats.

Allan Cook (left) and Ferne Stephenson (right) at the new Milburngate site

Visitors are able to watch films, documentaries and live screenings in plush seats and sofas for two, while having food and drink delivered to their seat.

The recruitment drive is being led by Ferne Stephenson, who has been appointed as general manager at the new Durham venue.

Ferne, who has worked for Everyman for three-and-a-half years, starting as assistant manager at Newcastle and then manager at York and Liverpool, said: “It’s great to be at the forefront of recruiting a new team for the Everyman in Durham.

The Durham site will open this winter

“We’ve got an incredibly strong culture within the business, so we’re looking for individuals who will be passionate about and committed to the Everyman ethos of creating something special that offers luxury and style.

"Our recruitment focuses very much on personality as the Everyman brand is all about an exceptional customer experience and service. Hospitality experience may be an advantage but is not essential.”

Milburngate, which is a joint venture between Arlington Real Estate and Richardson, will, alongside the cinema, include a 93-bed hotel and a range of premium restaurants and bars, as well as 153 built-to-rent apartments and contemporary, flexible grade A office space.

Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estates, said: “The Everyman brand is renowned for its sumptuous venues with sofa-style seating and for providing customers with a high-quality experience including being able to enjoy a glass of wine and food while they watch a film.

“It is fantastic to see the cinema’s development enter its next crucial stage with the search beginning for staff to support what, we are confident, will become a leading leisure destination for Durham.”