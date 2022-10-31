When it comes to Sunday roasts, everyone has their favourite places to go, whether it be a relative’s house or a restaurant.
We’ve gone through listings across Wearside to find the top rated options according to Google reviews.
1. Italian Kitchen
Italian Kitchen, on Thompson Road, has a 4.7 rating from a staggering 1,413 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
2. Bellini
Seaburn's Bellini Italian has a 4.7 rating from 954 reviews through the search engine. In addition to mediterranean meals, the Sunday menu is full of roast dinner options.
Photo: Google
3. Aperitif
Aperitif, in High Street West, offers various food styles as part of their menu, including groast dinners on Sundays. The restaurant has a 4.7 rating from 277 reviews on Google.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Mad Hatter
The Mad Hatter on Seaburn's Sea Road has a 4.7 rating on Google from 260 reviews.
Photo: Google