These are some of the top places across Sunderland to have a Sunday dinner.

The top rated places in and around Sunderland for a Sunday roast according to Google reviews

Anyone looking for a spot to eat out this weekend is in luck.

By Jason Button
5 minutes ago

When it comes to Sunday roasts, everyone has their favourite places to go, whether it be a relative’s house or a restaurant.

We’ve gone through listings across Wearside to find the top rated options according to Google reviews.

1. Italian Kitchen

Italian Kitchen, on Thompson Road, has a 4.7 rating from a staggering 1,413 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Bellini

Seaburn's Bellini Italian has a 4.7 rating from 954 reviews through the search engine. In addition to mediterranean meals, the Sunday menu is full of roast dinner options.

Photo: Google

3. Aperitif

Aperitif, in High Street West, offers various food styles as part of their menu, including groast dinners on Sundays. The restaurant has a 4.7 rating from 277 reviews on Google.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. The Mad Hatter

The Mad Hatter on Seaburn's Sea Road has a 4.7 rating on Google from 260 reviews.

Photo: Google

SunderlandGoogle
