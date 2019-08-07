Win VIP tickets to Club Tropicana-themed night at The Palm Sunderland
The Palm in Sunderland is hosting a series of themed nights and to celebrate we’ve got a totally tropical experience to give away to one reader and their friends.
Club Tropicuba, one of five venues within The Palm in Hylton Riverside, will host a George Michael Club Tropicuba night on Friday, August 23 from 7pm.
And to celebrate the launch of the nights we’re giving away a VIP experience. The prize includes five tickets, worth £20 each, a VIP booth, a bottle of Prosecco and a sharing cocktail.
The night will feature a George Michael tribute act, street food from the street shacks, a DJ, a bongo player and a Palm prize giveaway.
A spokeswoman from The Palm said: “Our goal here at The Palm is for our customers to have a fun and completely unique experience, just like the venue itself. We wanted to create something for everyone to enjoy, from George Michael to Beyoncé. Each of our themed nights will be different with tons of surprises along the way.”
To be in with a chance of winning the VIP experience for you and four friends answer this question: which of these is a famous George Michael song?
A: Club Tropicana
B: Club Tropical
C: Club Tropic
Email your answer, along with your contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by Monday, August 12, at 9am. The winner and their four guests must be aged 18 or over.
Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. For full Ts and Cs visit https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/