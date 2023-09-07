Win tickets for hit comedy Bridesmaids of Britain at Sunderland's Fire Station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diona Doherty’s hit show is coming to The Fire Station on Sunday, September 17.
In this “girl’s night out to remember”, Becky is the overly loyal maid-of-honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Sarah, on a wild ride down the road to matrimony.
Things go awry as competition between Becky and Sarah’s new BFF (best friend forever) Tiffany (she’s so gorgeous you would just hate her) over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the wedding planning that has been in the making since primary school.
Prepare for dance-offs/sing-offs and eventually shout-offs at the Hen Do of the Year…held in a caravan.
Will this wedding story have a happy ending, or will these best friends rip each other apart?
Audiences are asked to: “Grab your pals and throw on your garter for a hilarious night out filled with laughter and tears (and more laughter).”
Performances start at 4pm & 7pm. Tickets are from £16.50. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk to buy tickets.
For the chance to win a pair of tickets for the show, complete this well known wedding rhyme: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something…
A Blue
B For you
C Resembling a gnu
Email your answer, name, address and phone number to [email protected] by 11pm on Sunday, September 10. Winners will be notified by email as to which of the two shows they are to attend.