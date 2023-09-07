Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diona Doherty’s hit show is coming to The Fire Station on Sunday, September 17.

In this “girl’s night out to remember”, Becky is the overly loyal maid-of-honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Sarah, on a wild ride down the road to matrimony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things go awry as competition between Becky and Sarah’s new BFF (best friend forever) Tiffany (she’s so gorgeous you would just hate her) over who is the bride’s best friend, threatens to upend the wedding planning that has been in the making since primary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridesmaids of Britain is at The Fire Station on Sunday, September 17 for two performances.

Prepare for dance-offs/sing-offs and eventually shout-offs at the Hen Do of the Year…held in a caravan.

Will this wedding story have a happy ending, or will these best friends rip each other apart?

Audiences are asked to: “Grab your pals and throw on your garter for a hilarious night out filled with laughter and tears (and more laughter).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances start at 4pm & 7pm. Tickets are from £16.50. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk to buy tickets.

Bridesmaids of Britain is at The Fire Station on Sunday, September 17 for two performances.

For the chance to win a pair of tickets for the show, complete this well known wedding rhyme: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something…

A Blue

B For you

C Resembling a gnu