Sunderland's Fire Station comedy line-up includes Josie Long and Rhys James

A clutch of comedy talent is coming to The Fire Station in a programme starting in September.
By Tony Gillan
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

Canadian stand-up Tom Stade brings his Natural Born Killer tour on Sunday, September 24. He muses on progressiveness, pronouns, 27 years of marriage and adult offspring who refuse to respect him. Tickets are £14 to £22.

On Thursday, September 28 one of the UK’s best-known comedians Josie Long performs her Re-Enchantment show at The Fire Station.

Josie has had several successful radio shows and appears regularly on BBC TV and Channel 4 shows, with credits including Have I Got News For You. She also starred in and written for the Channel 4 series Skins. Tickets are from £11 to £18.15.

Heading for The Fire Station, clockwise from top left: Tom Stade, Josie Long, Rhys James, Jimeoin, Axel Blake and Janey Godley.Heading for The Fire Station, clockwise from top left: Tom Stade, Josie Long, Rhys James, Jimeoin, Axel Blake and Janey Godley.
Heading for The Fire Station, clockwise from top left: Tom Stade, Josie Long, Rhys James, Jimeoin, Axel Blake and Janey Godley.
Rhys James appears on Saturday, October 7. The Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo regular brings his Spilt Milk show.

Rhys’ previous tour sold out over 70 dates nationwide and since then he has released a third Radio 4 series, starred in The Great American Joke Off. Tickets are £17 to £22.

On Friday, October 20 Irish master of mirth Jimeoin takes to the stage with his show The Craic.

His television appearances include Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live at The Apollo, Royal Variety Performance, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Dave’s One Night Stand. Tickets are £21.45 and are almost sold out.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake will roll into town as part of his In Style tour on Friday, October 27. Tickets are £19 to £24.

Pete Firman is the last performer in The Fire Station’s programme and will appear there on Thursday, November 9, with his TrikTok show.

Comedy magician Pete has more than 175 million online views and numerous television appearances behind him, including Tonight at the London Palladium, The Next Great Magician, BBC1’s The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. Tickets are from £19 to £21.

On Thursday, February 1 Scottish comedian Janey Godley, another star of Have I Got News For You, will be performing her Not Dead Yet show. Tickets are £19 to £32.

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and to book, visit The Fire Station’s website.

