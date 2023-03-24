19 pictures of people enjoying nights out in Sunderland in 2003 - has it really been 20 years since these were taken?
There’s nothing better than a night out on the town with friends.
How about a chance to look back on the evening out you had with pals in 2003?
Whether it was a night in the pub, at the theatre, a restaurant or a nightclub, this lot were happy to be photographed 16 years ago.
Were you celebrating a special occasion with friends or just out to have a good time over the weekend.
Come rain or shine revellers are always guaranteed to have a great time at one of the many establisments the city has to offer
Here is a selection of photos of revellers lapping up the fun of a big night out in Sunderland city centre.
Take a look through and see who you recognise. If you have any happy memories you would like to share, email [email protected]