There’s nothing better than a night out on the town with friends.

How about a chance to look back on the evening out you had with pals in 2003?

Whether it was a night in the pub, at the theatre, a restaurant or a nightclub, this lot were happy to be photographed 16 years ago.

Were you celebrating a special occasion with friends or just out to have a good time over the weekend.

Come rain or shine revellers are always guaranteed to have a great time at one of the many establisments the city has to offer

Here is a selection of photos of revellers lapping up the fun of a big night out in Sunderland city centre.

Take a look through and see who you recognise. If you have any happy memories you would like to share, email [email protected]

1 . Party time! Ready to have a great time. Photo: JM Photo Sales

2 . Smiles for the camera Shirt sleeves weather on this scene in 2003. Photo: JM Photo Sales

3 . Celebrate! Looking good for their night out. Photo: JM Photo Sales

4 . All together for a team photo A hen party in May 2003. Are you pictured? Photo: JM Photo Sales