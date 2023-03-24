News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
5 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
10 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
Having a right laugh in 2003. Recognise them?
Having a right laugh in 2003. Recognise them?
Having a right laugh in 2003. Recognise them?

19 pictures of people enjoying nights out in Sunderland in 2003 - has it really been 20 years since these were taken?

There’s nothing better than a night out on the town with friends.

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Feb 2019, 14:03 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:32 GMT

How about a chance to look back on the evening out you had with pals in 2003?

Whether it was a night in the pub, at the theatre, a restaurant or a nightclub, this lot were happy to be photographed 16 years ago.

Were you celebrating a special occasion with friends or just out to have a good time over the weekend.

Come rain or shine revellers are always guaranteed to have a great time at one of the many establisments the city has to offer

Here is a selection of photos of revellers lapping up the fun of a big night out in Sunderland city centre.

Take a look through and see who you recognise. If you have any happy memories you would like to share, email [email protected]

Ready to have a great time.

1. Party time!

Ready to have a great time. Photo: JM

Photo Sales
Shirt sleeves weather on this scene in 2003.

2. Smiles for the camera

Shirt sleeves weather on this scene in 2003. Photo: JM

Photo Sales
Looking good for their night out.

3. Celebrate!

Looking good for their night out. Photo: JM

Photo Sales
A hen party in May 2003. Are you pictured?

4. All together for a team photo

A hen party in May 2003. Are you pictured? Photo: JM

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Sunderland