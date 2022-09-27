First is The Tiger Who Came to Tea, a stage adaptation of Judith Kerr’s hugely popular picture book, packed with sing-along songs, magic and chaos.

The show, which is suitable for children aged three and over, runs for four shows: Tuesday, October 4 at 1.30pm and 4pm and Wednesday, October 5 at 10.30am and 4pm. The show is just under an hour and without an interval.

The fun continues for young ones in early November when The Tin Man strides into The Fire Station. The show is a magical retelling of the Wizard of Oz character’s journey to find a new heart.

The Tin Man comes to the Fire Station in November.

The dance production is for families and children aged seven and over. The Tin Man’s story is told through “dramatic choreography, stunning costumes and lighting”.

The dancing is accompanied by a newly commissioned score by award-winning composer Anna Appleby. The show starts at 6pm on Friday, November 11.

The following Wednesday, November 16 brings another classic picture book to the stage. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is based on Eric Carle’s books, which have delighted young readers for over 50 years.

Four of the stories are featured in the one show: Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show The Very Hungry Caterpillar himself.

The Tin Man and friends comes to the Fire Station in November.

There are three shows: at 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 16 and then at 10.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday, November 17. There is much music and a “menagerie” of 75 puppets.

Helen Green, head of performance at Sunderland Culture, which runs The Fire Station, said: “We also have The Three Bears at Christmas coming to Arts Centre Washington, so there’s lots of drama, puppets, singing and dance for young people coming up.”

Arts Centre Washington stages The Three Bears at Christmas on Tuesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 11 at various times.

The show is suitable for children aged six and under and features original live music and puppets in the telling of the Goldilocks story.