12 big shows heading to Sunderland's Fire Station Auditorium this season

1. John Cooper Clarke, Saturday, September 17
Dr John Cooper Clarke brings his show I Wanna Be Yours with Special Guest Mike Garry to Fire Station on September 17. John Cooper Clarke’s latest live show, touring across the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada, is a mix of classic verse, extraordinary new material, hilarious ponderings on modern life, good honest gags, riffs and chat – a chance to witness a living legend at the top of his game. Tickets from £19.80
2. Al Murry, October 1
Al Murray, The Pub Landlord – Gig for Victory takes place on October 1. The show is for audiences aged 16 and over. Tickets are from £22.
3. Royal Northern Sinfonia, October 6, December 1 and February 16
Royal Northern Sinfonia return to The Fire Station, Sunderland for a new season of classical concerts, with the first taking place on October 6.
The concert opens with a charming symphony by Joseph Haydn, features cello section leader Steffan Morris as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s elegant Variations on a Rococo Theme, and closes with two Italian-inspired works bringing Mediterranean warmth and sunshine to an autumn evening. Tickets from £11.
On Thursday, December 1, RNS will give The Fire Station audience a taste of Christmas with a candle-lit concert led by their principal conductor Dinis Sousa. It features classical festive favourites alongside sublime spiritual music from Bach, Purcell and Pärt.
Then on Thursday, February 16 next year, RNS will perform Ibragimova Plays Mozart.
4. Turin Brakes, October 7
Turin Brakes hit the stage on October 7. 2022 sees Turin Brakes release their ninth studio album – Wide-Eyed Nowhere. After a run of festival appearances in the summer, they’re embarking on an extensive UK tour. Catch the them here in Sunderland for an intimate gig as they hit the auditorium stage. Tickets from £22.
