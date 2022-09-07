12 big shows heading to Sunderland's Fire Station Auditorium this season

3. Royal Northern Sinfonia, October 6, December 1 and February 16

Royal Northern Sinfonia return to The Fire Station, Sunderland for a new season of classical concerts, with the first taking place on October 6. The concert opens with a charming symphony by Joseph Haydn, features cello section leader Steffan Morris as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s elegant Variations on a Rococo Theme, and closes with two Italian-inspired works bringing Mediterranean warmth and sunshine to an autumn evening. Tickets from £11. On Thursday, December 1, RNS will give The Fire Station audience a taste of Christmas with a candle-lit concert led by their principal conductor Dinis Sousa. It features classical festive favourites alongside sublime spiritual music from Bach, Purcell and Pärt. Then on Thursday, February 16 next year, RNS will perform Ibragimova Plays Mozart.

Photo: Mark Savage