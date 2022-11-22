The Women’s Euros winner joined Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall on Sunday to secure meals for the group in the ‘speak uneasy’ challenge.

But tonight (Tuesday, November 22) the group was offered a trip to a more conventional watering hole in the form of the Jungle Arms

In order to win some delicious pub grub, including crisps and chips, they had to take part in a jungle-inspired game of beer pong, winning Dingo Dollars for the group.

Then they took it in turns on the karaoke. And getting all of the group singing together Boy George led a sing-along to Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon.

There was also a jukebox in the Jungle Arms, so Babatúndé led the campmates in the ‘Candy/ Electric Slide’ dance for Scarlette.

Jill said: “I love the Jungle Arms, it’s my favourite pub!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Scott

Previously in the episode, Dingo Dollars won in a Deals On Wheels challenge went to waste when the group were had to answer a trivia question to win the goodies on offer – an envelope with the England vs Iran World Cup opener score in it and chocolate brownies.

But asked which of the Men’s Euro final 2020, Women’s Euro final 2022 or the Queen’s Funeral had the largest UK viewing figures, the group were gutted to find it was not the Queen’s Funerl, but instead the Men’s Euro final.