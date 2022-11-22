On Sunday, November 27, the Bridges will be hosting the annual Reindeer Dash, organised in conjunction with Sunderland BID.

And as well as being a fun day out, the dash also supports two of the city’s leading charities – the Foundation of Light and the Red Sky Foundation.

The event runs from 8am until 10am, with the day getting underway with a warm-up session led by Club Zest fitness studio, where members of the Empire Theatre panto cast will also be taking part – as well as a range of other magical characters.

Reindeer Dash returns

Once the preparation session is completed then it will be time for the off – as grown-ups and youngsters start their run around the centre.

Entry to the event is £4.50 per person for children until 12 and £6.50 for adults, with all the participants receiving a red nose, antlers and a medal as well as free entry to the centre’s Santa’s Grotto.

Tickets for the event are available at reindeerdash2022.eventbrite.com

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, is delighted the dash has returned.

“This is a really fun event for both adults and children and because it is supporting two really good, local causes, it’s what the spirit of Christmas is really about,” she said.

“We hope people will sign up and come along and enjoy a great day.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridge is also looking forward to the event.

“The Bridges is delighted to be hosting the Reindeer Dash yet again,” she said.

“It will also give everyone a great opportunity once the race is over to visit our grotto and then perhaps do some Christmas shopping.