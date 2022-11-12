Sunderland Lioness Jill joined Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver and RadioX DJ Chris Moyles for the jungle’s latest Deals on Wheels challenge, where they had to complete a task in a bid to win a treat for camp. The episode, which aired from 9pm on Saturday, November 12, saw the trio try and remember a sequence of colours … but if they got it wrong, they were pelted with coloured powder.

After completing the challenge, their fellow campmates had to answer a question correctly so they could spend their hard-fought Dingo Dollars on some popcorn to share. While Jill and co had netted the necessary funds, there was no treat to be had after the celebrities back in camp answered the multiple-choice question wrong.

Meanwhile, MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was back on screens in Saturday’s episode, having been voted for by the public to take on the night’s Bushtucker Challenge with Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner

All of the campmates were able to leave camp and watch them take part. Host Ant McPartlin: “This is the jungle’s version of the legendary TV show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Now I’m afraid for you two, there’s no cash up for grabs today.

"But there are 11 stars. We’re going to ask you six multiple choice questions. You’ve got 60 seconds to give us your final answer each time. The first question is worth one star, the rest of the questions from then on in are worth two stars each. Every star you win is worth a meal for camp.”

And at the end of the tense challenge, the pair only won five out of the 11 possible stars up for grabs, meaning it was a meagre meal in store for camp.

Jill Scott entered the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here jungle for the new series from Sunday, November 6. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph later, Owen said: “I’m feeling very disappointed, very deflated. I’m not the smartest geezer about, which is probably why I got put to do that. I feel a bit awful… I feel really tight that I’ve let the campmates down a little bit.”

There were also some jungle highlights from Boy George on Saturday night, who was talking meditation, coming out as gay and the origins of the Culture Club band name.

This year’s I'm A Celeb is the first series since 2019 to take place in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the celebrities took on a different challenge in Wales at Gwrych Castle, Abergele.

In 2020, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle while ex-Emmerdale actor Danny Miller became the castle’s king last year.

Jill Scott, far right, pictured with her I'm A Celeb co-stars. From left, Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, and Babatunde Aleshe. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV Picture Desk.

Sir Mo Farah, Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, football legend David Ginola and Radio 1 DJ and Sunderland University graduate Jordan North were among those featured in the programme’s last two series.

But will we be seeing a new Queen or new King crowned in Australia? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out … but we’re backing local lass Jill for Queen of the Jungle!

