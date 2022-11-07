I’m A Celebrity 2022: Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott reveals her rapping talent and love of Peter Andre

Jill, who retired from football after coming on as a sub in this summer’s Euro final win over Germany, is already showing she is a worthy addition to the camp.

As well as the 35-year-old from Fulwell, this year’s celebrities are pop icon Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, TV Presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, TV presenter and journalist Charlene White, radio legend Chris Moyles, and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood had to quit the show earlier today after less than 24 hours and was withdrawn on medical grounds.

A total of 9.1million viewers tuned in for last night’s launch show - making it ITV’s highest rating of the year, and up by over a million viewers on last year’s launch.

They saw Jill and Charlene claim two meals for the camp by triumphing in the show’s plank challenge, facing down a 334-foot drop to the ground for a full minute before letting go of their ropes and plunging from their perches.

This evening, Owen and Jill teamed up to take on the first Deals on Wheels challenge of the series - Spaghetti Crossword.

Jill Scott is proving a hit in the jungle

Arriving to find a larger-than-life bowl of floating spaghetti letters, the pair were left feeling like they’d shrunk.

Owen took the plunge, digging up the clues from the bottom of the pond, then handing the letters to Jill to fill in on the crossword frame.

The pair struggled with their last clue ‘An oval-shaped aphrodisiac (6),’ with Owen guessing otter before they realised the word they were actually looking for was oyster, then it took three attempts to spell coq au vin – but eventually the box holding the Dingo Dollars popped open to the pair’s delight.

After successfully collecting the cash, Jill and Owen visited Kiosk Kev’s Deals on Wheels bike where there were custard creams on offer.

This year's I'm A Celebrity line-up

After their campmates correctly answered a trivia question, they collected the prize and headed back to camp triumphant – only to discover there was just half a biscuit each..

The episode had kicked off with the camp enjoying an evening meal from the stars Jill and Charlene had won – in the form of kangaroo rump.

“Kangaroo’s backside - yeah, interesting. But you know what, I’m looking forward to it,” said Jill.

"This whole jungle experience is about trying new things.”

As they bedded down for the night. Jill expressed her incredulity at being on the show: “I still can’t believe we’re in the jungle,” she said.

Later Jill displayed her rapping skills with a rendition of former I’m A Celebrity star Peter Andre’s Mysterious Girl, which she revealed had been her sporting team dare: “I love Peter Andre as well,” she confessed.

Then Mike got the whole camp singing with his take on Vanilla Ice’s Ice, Ice, Baby, and Will Smith’s Boom Boom Shake Shake the Room.

The episode ended with Jill escaping the public vote to take part in the next Bushtucker Trial. Instead Babatúndé will face the Horrifying Heights challenge.