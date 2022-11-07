I'm A Celebrity 2022: Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott captures viewers' hearts after first episode of new series
I’m A Celeb viewers across the North East have united behind local lass Jill Scott after just one episode of the new series.
Sunderland native and football legend Jill, who capped off an incredible career at the Women’s Euro 2022 final over the summer, netted a star for her campmates in the first episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after taking on terrifying challenge The Ledge.
Already beloved across her hometown of Sunderland, the first episode of the new series (broadcast on Sunday, November 6) gained Jill a legion of new fans across the North East region, who were charmed by her care and warmth for her fellow contestants, as well as her sense of humour.
The North East community rallied around the retired midfielder after the show on Sunday evening, with some already predicting a jungle crown in Jill’s future. And according to odds released by William Hill on Monday, November 7, she’s the current frontrunner to win the show priced at just 5-2.
Most Popular
Here’s what readers had to say on our Facebook page.
Susan Mulley: “We need to vote for her to win people, come on, Sunderland born and bred she needs our support.”
Margaret Amer: “Well done Jill, our Mackem star.”
Lynette Rutley: “You done fantastic Jill, you go girl!”
Jennifer Callaghan: “She’s going to be Queen of the jungle go for it Jill.”
Sharon Rowntree: “Loving the series already, go on Jill, get that crown.”
Darren Walkinshaw: “Supermackem.”
Kim Jones: “She’s brilliant, she’s worked hard all her life to achieve her dreams. Brilliant person, brilliant team player.”
Janette Williams: “She's fabulous! So supportive and lovely. Obvious great sense of humour too. I hope she wins!”
Tom Nelson: “You were absolutely amazing Jill, pure determination and grit shone through, great encouragement to the rest of the team too.”
Jean Barnes: “She was great a born leader, go on Jill rooting for you.”
Ju Lie: “Well done Jill, so supportive of other team members, doing Sunderland proud.”
Bob Price: “Ha’way Jill Scott!”
Coleen Morris: “Hope the North East vote for her.”
Flo Quinn: “You can take the lass out of Sunderland, but you cannot take Sunderland out of the lass. Well done Jill, the Mackems are all rooting for you, go girl!”