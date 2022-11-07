News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

I'm A Celebrity 2022: Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott captures viewers' hearts after first episode of new series

I’m A Celeb viewers across the North East have united behind local lass Jill Scott after just one episode of the new series.

By Debra Fox
49 minutes ago - 2 min read

Sunderland native and football legend Jill, who capped off an incredible career at the Women’s Euro 2022 final over the summer, netted a star for her campmates in the first episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after taking on terrifying challenge The Ledge.

Already beloved across her hometown of Sunderland, the first episode of the new series (broadcast on Sunday, November 6) gained Jill a legion of new fans across the North East region, who were charmed by her care and warmth for her fellow contestants, as well as her sense of humour.

The North East community rallied around the retired midfielder after the show on Sunday evening, with some already predicting a jungle crown in Jill’s future. And according to odds released by William Hill on Monday, November 7, she’s the current frontrunner to win the show priced at just 5-2.

Most Popular

Here’s what readers had to say on our Facebook page.

Susan Mulley: “We need to vote for her to win people, come on, Sunderland born and bred she needs our support.”

Margaret Amer: “Well done Jill, our Mackem star.”

Lynette Rutley: “You done fantastic Jill, you go girl!”

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Jill Scott pictured celebrating England's victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final match in July. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Jennifer Callaghan: “She’s going to be Queen of the jungle go for it Jill.”

Sharon Rowntree: “Loving the series already, go on Jill, get that crown.”

Darren Walkinshaw: “Supermackem.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Kim Jones: “She’s brilliant, she’s worked hard all her life to achieve her dreams. Brilliant person, brilliant team player.”

Jill Scott, far right, pictured with her I'm A Celeb co-stars. From left, Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, and Babatunde Aleshe. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV Picture Desk.

Janette Williams: “She's fabulous! So supportive and lovely. Obvious great sense of humour too. I hope she wins!”

Tom Nelson: “You were absolutely amazing Jill, pure determination and grit shone through, great encouragement to the rest of the team too.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Jean Barnes: “She was great a born leader, go on Jill rooting for you.”

Ju Lie: “Well done Jill, so supportive of other team members, doing Sunderland proud.”

Jill Scott is heading into the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here jungle from Sunday, November 6 at 9pm. Picture: ITV Picture Desk/Lifted Entertainment.

Bob Price: “Ha’way Jill Scott!”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Coleen Morris: “Hope the North East vote for her.”

Flo Quinn: “You can take the lass out of Sunderland, but you cannot take Sunderland out of the lass. Well done Jill, the Mackems are all rooting for you, go girl!”

SunderlandNorth EastQueenFacebook