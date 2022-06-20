Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte In Sunderland will launch on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer in due course, it was confirmed on Monday (June 20).

The entertainment show will give fans and viewers access all areas, following 32-year-old Charlotte in her hometown as she balances her business and personal life, all while preparing to become a first-time mum with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The programme will give an intimate view of Charlotte’s life, featuring many of the issues other young women face – including maintaining a work/life balance, moving in with a partner, money, health and friendships.

Charlotte in Sunderland will also shine a spotlight on the North East, the BBC said, as well as focusing on all the things that make the region such a special place for the Crosby family.

In a statement issued by the BBC on Monday, Charlotte said: “I am beyond excited to be bringing my crazy life, my business ventures, much-loved family, future hubby and my precious bump to the BBC!

"I hope everyone's ready for the ride ahead!”

After holding a gender reveal party this weekend, Charlotte and Jake found out they are expecting a baby girl.

Charlotte in Sunderland is coming to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Picture: BBC Media Centre.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the mum-to-be penned: “To our little girlie, you’re so precious to us already, my little shining star.

"The world is yours for the taking, words cannot describe how excited we are to meet you, little superstar.”

Since first appearing on Geordie Shore in 2011, Charlotte has gone on to star in a long list of programmes including Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and The Celebrity Circle.

She’s also presented The Charlotte Crosby Experience on TLC Just Tattoo of Us on MTV.

Charlotte found fame on MTV show Geordie Shore. Picture: PA.

Nav Raman, Executive Producer for Chatterbox Media added: “This fast-paced entertaining series offers an honest and surprising lens on the multi-faceted world of Charlotte Crosby.

"We can’t wait to open up Charlotte’s world for audiences to join her on this exciting chapter of her journey.”