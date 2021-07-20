The former Geordie Shore star founded her boutique homeware brand, Naked Lane, in 2019 after discovering a love for interior design while redeveloping her own home in Houghton.

Since launching the brand two years ago, 31-year-old Charlotte partnered with craftspeople in the North East to offer the “Reclaimed and Re-loved” collection – an upcycled range of handcrafted items such as wine bottle holders, trays and even shelving units.

As the success of the brand grew, Charlotte joined forces with independent artist Danni Simpson to create the “Giclee Print” collection and now the duo are working together again with “The Contour Collection”.

Charlotte Crosby is supporting independent artists and designers with her homeware brand, Naked Lane. Photo: PA.

She said: “When I met Danni I just thought she was amazing. She was a young woman who was in a completely different career before she started her art, she realised and recognised she had a talent, then just dived in head first.

“She took the risks, started a business and I think it’s really important to support all startup business owners, especially ones with a pure talent who could benefit hugely from a boost, especially with my platform.

Charlotte has teamed up with UK-based artist Danni Simpson to create the Contour Collection - her second one with Naked Lane.

"The fact that she’s a young woman doing this is just mind blowing and amazing. It’s everything that I stand for.

"Meeting Danni was amazing and that’s why it’s so important to me, although she’s not from the North East of England, to support all young women in business."

She added: "I am so impressed with Naked Lane. I didn’t ever think that doing interior was going to become such a big thing and I was one of the first out of all celebrities or reality stars to do something interior based in the UK.

“And it really took off. I’m so happy and so excited for where it’s going in the future."

