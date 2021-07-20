Rescue teams called to Sunderland after reports of a person cut off by the tide
Emergency services were called to Potato Garth early on Tuesday morning.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called at 1.35 am on Tuesday, July 20 to reports of a person possibly cut off by the tide at Potato Garth.
The alarm was raised after a family member saw videos recorded in the area.
Coastguard officers searched the area and the person was found safe and well in their home after Northumbria Police visited the address.
Detailing the incident in a statement, the Coastguard said: “The team were called out during the night to a report of a person possibly cut off by the tide at Potato Garth after a family member had raised concerns after seeing videos recorded by someone in the area.
“Whilst 2 Coastguard Officers carried out a search of the area using water rescue equipment, Northumbria Police were able to attend the individuals home address where they were found safe and well.”