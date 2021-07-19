Rescue mission launched to help seriously injured man from ship in Port of Sunderland

A man was helped from a ship by teams of ambulance staff after suffering serious injuries to his legs and pelvis while the vessel was berthed in the Port of Sunderland.

Monday, 19th July 2021, 10:05 pm

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) was called to the East End site at 3.14pm today, Monday, July 19, after the man was reported to be hurt on board a cargo ship in East Hendon Dock.

The service sent an officer, two Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), a specialist paramedic and an ambulance crew and also called in a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance, which arrived on scene by car.

The incident happened in the East Hendon Dock at Port of Sunderland.

The doctor supported the patient as he was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for further treatment.

NEAS left the scene just before 5pm.

