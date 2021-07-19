Fire chief hails crews working on Sunderland scrapyard blaze in 'extremely torturous' heat

Thick clouds of smoke could been seen from across the city after fire broke out at a scrapyard in Hendon Street just after 11 am on Monday, July 19.

Firefighters were expected to be at the site until the early hours of Tuesday morning and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have asked people in the area to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire service has dispatched 10 appliances, two aerial ladder platform (ALP) appliances and 7 pumps to tackle the flames.

TWFRS Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath said: “We have dedicated 10 appliances and crews to the scene since late this morning and we xpect them to be onsite working through the night to dampen down the area.

“There was a large amount of materials in the scrapyard, which were the focus of the fire.

“We would urge the public to stay away from the area until we have made the location secure. We are working hard to put this fire out.

“There may be disruption on the roads and to the surrounding houses.

“Please be reassured we are dealing with this. It is extremely tortuous to work in this heat but the firefighters are committed to it. We are systematically working to deal with this fire, and there will be updates as we go. Please stay away from the area if you don't need to be there.

“The incident is being scaled back and firefighters will be onsite until the early hours of the morning to resolve the situation.”

“Crews are working hard in challenging temperatures.

“Residents are being encouraged to keep their windows and doors closed, and for people to generally avoid the area.

“We are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“TWFRS are working at the scene with our emergency service colleagues from across the region.”

Appliances were dispatched to the incident from fire stations across Tyne & Wear including West Denton, Gosforth, South Shields, Marley Park, Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington and Gateshead Community Fire Stations.

The fire service has said that the first appliance was on the scene at 11:12 am, six minutes after the initial emergency call was received.

