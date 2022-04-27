Sunderland's Charlotte Crosby to headline York Fashion Week as more than 20 events are hosted across the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV personality Charlotte Crosby will showcase her Pepper Girls Club brand at York Fashion Week (YFW) when it makes its comeback from 29 April to 3 May.

Charlotte’s clothing brand will be featured on a huge runway at The Principal Hotel in York on April 30 at 7pm with new accessories, apparel and select pieces from the Pepper archive.

Alongside The Pepper Girls Club brand, Sunderland-born West End costume designer, Shoni Wilkinson will also stage a Meet the Designer event at Bedern Hall on May 3 at 2pm.

Shoni from Houghton, will talk about her influences and passions with a close up look at designs and pieces from her 2020 Haute couture-inspired collection ‘The Art of Queening’ before the session a Q&A and an opportunity to meet the designer.

Menswear brand, Master Debonair, will be taking to the runway at the YFW Independent Fashion Runway Show on May 1 at Malmaison York from 7pm where a runway of 10 indie brands will take to the stage.

Other events at YFW will include The World of Hope with founder and CEO of Hope Fashion, Nayna McIntosh on May 1 and 2 at The Principal York from 4pm, Student and Graduate Runway Show on May 2 from 7.00pm at Malmaison York and runway show hosted by Laura Bartlett, entrepreneur and editor of House of Coco magazine on May 1 from 7pm at Malmaison York.

Charlotte will display the brand new Pepper Girls Club Spring/Summer collection.

The five-day event will also see Revival Runway April 3 from 3-5pm at Spark with upcycled, thrifted and vintage fashion as well as Vintage to New on May 1 at 1pm and 7pm at Hornington Manor which will feature two runway shows of locally handmade wedding fashion and timeless pre-loved pieces.

Mark Bewick, Managing Director, of York Fashion Week said: “After a two-year hiatus, the response to the Spring/Summer show has been phenomenal and we have an exciting programme of events scheduled for the celebration of fashion.

"It’s incredible to see so many people, not just from the world of fashion but also local hotels, businesses and restaurants working together. And, it’s just the beginning!”

Tickets for the events can be purchased at www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk