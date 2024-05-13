The stunning Luxmuralis returning to Durham Cathedral with space theme for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s show is called Space - and with very good reason

Luxmuralis returns in October.

Tickets for the stunning lights art show Luxmuralis at Durham Cathedral are now on sale, with some special discounted rates.

Between October 9 and 13, visitors will be able to experience mesmerising light projections of galaxies and see original footage of a rocket launch, all with immersive soundscapes throughout the cathedral.

In 2022 the venue has hosted its first Luxmuralis, Life, which immersed visitors in a journey through earth, sea and sky. In 2023 Science explored elements, DNA and the greatest scientists in history, drawing thousands of visitors to the cathedral.

Following the popularity of the two previous shows, it is recommended that visitors buy their tickets early for Space, which is an entirely different show delving into exploration through galaxies, outer-space and the ambition to venture beyond.

By day the cathedral will appear as normal. Then each evening installations will be projected across all areas inside the building.

The artwork will "flow through the cathedral, inviting visitors to ponder our relationship with planet Earth within the universe whilst music will fill the cathedral to invigorate the senses".

There will also be the opportunity to reflect on the experience and light a candle in the Galilee Chapel.

The art was created by artistic collaboration Luxmuralis. Their work has been touring English cathedrals for several years.

Andrew Usher, chief officer of Visitor Experience and Enterprise said: “It is a joy to welcome the artists behind Luxmuralis back to Durham Cathedral again.

"Following the success of last year, we are releasing the tickets early so people can plan for their visit in October. We had a fantastic response to the artwork in the previous years and we urge people to get their tickets early to avoid any disappointment.

"With a different show, we can't wait to see what Space brings to the cathedral this autumn."

Luxmuralis' Space as seen at University Church, Oxford.

Space by Luxmuralis is suitable for all ages and visitors can experience it from 6.45pm to 9.15pm Wednesday, October 9 to Saturday 12 and on Sunday 13 from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Entry is by a timed ticket only; adults £11, children (under 18) £5, infants (under-threes) free.